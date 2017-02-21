WAEC Timetable 2017 (West African Examination Council)

WAEC 2017 SSCE Time-table

The Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) is expected to commence on 20th February and end May 15th.

Below is the official TIMETABLE:-

DATE PAPER CODE SUBJECT/PAPER DURATION TIME (GMT) Monday, 20th February to Tuesday, 21st March, 2017 SC7073

SC7083

SC7103

SC7113

SC7123

SC7133

SC7143

SC7153 Basketry 3 (Project Work)*

Ceramics 3 (Project Work)*

Graphic Design 3 (Project Work)*

Jewellery 3 (Project Work)*

Leatherwork 3 (Project Work)*

Picture Making 3 (Project Work)*

Sculpture 3 (Project Work)*

Textiles 3 (Project Work)* 6 hours a day for 5 days for each paper Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council Friday, 10th March 2017 SC7023 SC7033 Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session Home Management 3 (Practical) Planning Session 1hr 1hr 08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs. 11.00 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. Monday, 13th March to Thursday, 13th April, 2017 SC3013

SC3043

SC5113

SC7013

SC7023

SC7033

SC7054 Arabic 3 (Oral)

French 3 (Oral)

Physical Education 3 (Performance Test)

Clothing and Textiles 3 (Practical)

Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical)

Home Management 3 (Practical)

Music 3B (Performance Test) 15mins

40mins

2hrs

2hrs 30mins

3hrs

3hrs

30mins Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council. Thursday, 23rd March, 2017 SC5083SC5203 Health Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)

Health Education 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)** 1hr 45mins1hr 45mins 14.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs.14.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs. SC6093SC6093 Woodwork 3 (Practical)Woodwork 3 (Practical) 3 hrs.3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC5152SC5151 Fisheries (Alternative A) 2 (Essay)*Fisheries (Alternative A) 1 (Objective)* 2 hrs.1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. SC5192SC5191 Fisheries (Alternative B) 2 (Essay)**Fisheries (Alternative B) 1 (Objective)** 2 hrs.40 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.40 hrs. Friday, 24th March, 2017 SC3012

SC3011 Arabic 2 (Essay)

Arabic 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC4012SC4011 Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay)

Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective) 2 hrs. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Monday, 27th March, 2017 SC7213SC7213 Painting and Decorating 3 (Practical)**Painting and Decorating 3 (Practical)** 3 hrs.3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6052

SC6051 Electronics 2 (Essay)

Electronics 1 (Objective) 1 hr.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.

14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. SC6152

SC6151 Basic Electronics 2 (Essay)**

Basic Electronics 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.

14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. Tuesday, 28th March, 2017 SC6053SC6053 Electronics 3 (Practical)Electronics 3 (Practical) 3 hrs.3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6153SC6153 Basic Electronics 3 (Practical)**Basic Electronics 3 (Practical)** 3 hrs.3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7022

SC7021 Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay)

Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 15 mins.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.

09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs. SC7032

SC7031 Home Management 2 (Essay)

Home Management 1 (Objective) 1 hr.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.

14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. Wednesday, 29th March, 2017 SC2072

SC2071 History 2 (Essay)

History 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC6072

SC6071 Metalwork 2 (Essay)

Metalwork 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 30 mins.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.

14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. SC1052

SC1051 Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay)

Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Thursday, 30th March, 2017 SC1152

SC1151 Stenography 2 (Essay) **

Stenography 1 (Objective) ** 40 mins.

40 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 09.10 hrs.

09.10 hrs. – 09.50 hrs. SC5102

SC5101 Science (Core) 2 (Essay) ***

Science (Core) 1 (Objective) *** 1 hr. 30 mins.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. SC5172

SC5171 Integrated Science 2 (Essay) *

Integrated Science 1 (Objective) * 1 hr. 30 mins.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. SC5103SC5173 Science (Core) 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) ***

Integrated Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) * 2 hrs.2 hrs. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. SC6122

SC6121 Auto Electrical Works 2 (Essay) **

Auto Electrical Works 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.

45 mins 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.

14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. SC6102SC6101 Air-conditioning and Refrigeration 2 (Essay) **

Air-conditioning and Refrigeration 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. SC6112SC6111 Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting 2 (Essay) **

Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. Friday 31st March, 2017 SC3023/ASC3023/A English Language 3 (Oral) */***English Language 3 (Oral) */*** 45 mins.45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 09.15 hrs. (1st Set)

09.40 hrs. – 10.25 hrs. (2nd Set) SC1153 Stenography 3 (Shorthand & Word Processing) ** 1hr. 38 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.08 hrs. SC6202

SC6201 Furniture Making 2 (Essay) **

Furniture Making 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. SC1082SC1081 Automobile Parts Mechandising 2 (Essay) **

Automobile Parts Mechandising 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC1102

SC1101 Data Processing 2 (Essay) **

Data Processing 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC7212

SC7211 Painting and Decorating 2 (Essay) **

Painting and Decorating 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Monday 3rd April, 2017 SC2142 Social Studies 2 (Essay) * 3 hrs 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC3272

SC3271 Hausa 2 (Essay) **

Hausa 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC3282

SC3281 Igbo 2 (Essay) **

Igbo 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC3292

SC3291 Yoruba 2 (Essay) **

Yoruba 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC3302

SC3301 Edo 2 (Essay) **

Edo 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC3312

SC3311 Efik 2 (Essay) **

Efik 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC3322

SC3321 Ibibio 2 (Essay) **

Ibibio 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC6062 Engineering Science 2 (Essay) *** 1 hr. 45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs. SC6061

SC2141 Engineering Science 1 (Objective) ***

Social Studies 1 (Objective) * 1 hr. 15 mins.

50 mins. 10.15 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 13.50 hrs. SC2162

SC2161 Civic Education 2 (Essay) **

Civic Education 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Tuesday, 4th April, 2017 SC5123/ASC5123/A Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 2 hrs. 45 mins.2 hrs. 45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. (1st Set)

11.40 hrs. – 14.25 hrs. (2nd Set) SC5123/D Physics 3 Alternative D (Alternative to Practical Work) **** 2 hrs. 45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. Wednesday, 5th April, 2017 SC2102SC2101 Literature-In-English 2 (Prose)Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 15 mins.1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs. SC5143SC5143 Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Practical) *

Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Practical) * 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6173SC6173 Carpentry and Joinery 3 (Practical) **Carpentry and Joinery 3 (Practical) ** 2 hrs.2 hrs. 11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (1st Set)

13.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6293SC6293 Upholstery 3 (Practical) **Upholstery 3 (Practical) ** 2 hrs.2 hrs. 11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (1st Set)

13.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. (2nd Set) SC2042

SC2041 Geography 2 (Essay)

Geography 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. SC7132

SC7131 Picture Making 2 (Essay) *

Picture Making 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

50 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs. Thursday, 6th April SC1061 Shorthand 1 hr. 15 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs. SC5123/BSC5123/B Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) 2 hrs. 45 mins.2 hrs. 45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. (1st Set)

11.40 hrs. – 14.25 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6233SC6233 Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical) *Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical) * 2 hrs.2 hrs. 11.30 hrs. – 13.30 hrs. (1st Set)14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. (2nd Set) Friday, 7th April, 2017 SC5082

SC5081

SC5202

SC5201 Health Science 2 (Essay)

Health Science 1 (Objective)

Health Education 2 (Essay) **

Health Education 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 30 mins.

1 hr.

1 hr. 30 mins.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. SC6262

SC6261 Plumbing and Pipe Fitting 2 (Essay) **

Plumbing and Pipe Fitting 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.

09.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. SC6272

SC6271 Printing Craft Practice 2 (Essay) **

Printing Craft Practice 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 30 mins.

45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

10.00 hrs. – 10.45 hrs. SC6282SC6281 Radio, Television and Electronic Works 2 (Essay) **

Radio, Television and Electronic Works 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.09.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs. SC6302SC6301 Welding and Fabrication Engineering Craft Practice 2 (Essay) **

Welding and Fabrication Engineering Craft Practice 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 30 mins1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. SC7052

SC7051 Music 2 (Essay)

Music 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC7062

SC7061 Visual Art 2 (Essay)

Visual Art 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

50 mins. 14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.

16.00 hrs. – 16.50 hrs. Monday, 10th April, 2017 SC5122

SC5121 Physics 2 (Essay)

Physics 1 (Objectives) 1 hr. 30 mins.

1 hr. 15 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

10.00 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. SC2043 Geography 3 (Practical and Physical Geography) 1 hr. 50 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 14.50 hrs. SC5162

SC5161 Forestry 2 (Essay) *

Forestry 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Tuesday, 11th April, 2017 SC5053/ASC5053/A Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC5053/D Chemistry 3 (Alternative D) (Alternative to Practical Work) **** 1 hr. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. SC6032

SC6031 Auto Mechanics 2 (Essay)

Auto Mechanics 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 30 mins.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.

14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. Wednesday, 12th April, 2017 SC2052

SC2051 Government 2 (Essay)

Government 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC6232SC6231 Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. SC6182

SC6181 Computer Studies 2 (Essay) **

Computer Studies 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.

1 hr. 14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Thursday, 13th April, 2017 SC3022

SC3021 English Language 2 (Essay)

English Language 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC3023/B English Language 3 (Test of Orals) ** / **** 45 mins. 14.00 hrs. – 14.45 hrs. Tuesday, 18th April, 2017 SC2022

SC2021 Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay)

Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC2082

SC2081 Islamic Studies 2 (Essay)

Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC2152SC2151 West African Traditional Religion 2 (Essay) *

West African Traditional Religion 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs. 10 mins.50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC5052

SC5051 Chemistry 2 (Essay)

Chemistry 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Wednesday, 19th April, 2017 SC1042

SC1041 Financial Accounting 2 (Essay)

Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) 2 hrs. 30 mins.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.

11.00 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. SC5042

SC5041 Biology 2 (Essay)

Biology 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 40 mins.

50 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 14.40 hrs.

14.40 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. Thursday, 20th April, 2017 SC5023SC5023 Agricultural Science 3 (Practical)Agricultural Science 3 (Practical) 1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. (1st Set)

10.30 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC5073SC5073 General Agriculture 3 (Practical)General Agriculture 3 (Practical) 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7152

SC7151 Textiles 2 (Essay) *

Textiles 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC6073SC6073 Metalwork 3 (Practical)Metalwork 3 (Practical) 3 hrs. 10 mins.3 hrs. 10 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.40 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.10 hrs. (2nd Set) Friday, 21st April, 2017 SC4022SC4021 General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay)

General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective) 2 hrs. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs. Monday, 24th April, 2017 SC2032

SC2031 Economics 2 (Essay)

Economics 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC6043 Building Construction 3 (Building Drawing and Essay) 2 hrs. 30 mins. 14.00 hrs. – 16.30 hrs. SC7012

SC7011 Clothing and Textiles 2 (Essay)

Clothing and Textiles 1 (Objective) 1 hrs. 30 mins.

1 hr. 14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

15.30 hrs. – 16.30 hrs. Tuesday, 25th April, 2017 SC6162SC6161 Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 2 (Essay) **

Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.09.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs. SC1092

SC1091 Bookkeeping 2 (Essay) **

Bookkeeping 1 (Objectives) ** 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC1162

SC1161 Store Keeping 2 (Essay) **

Store Keeping 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC2172

SC2171 Tourism 2 (Essay) **

Tourism 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 50 mins.

40 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.20 hrs.

10.20 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. SC6252

SC6251 Mining 2 (Essay) **

Mining 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs. 5 mins.

40 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.35 hrs.

10.35 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. SC5053/BSC5053/B Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7064 Visual Art 3B (Creative Design) 3 hrs. 13.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Wednesday, 26th April, 2017 SC5043/ASC5043/B SC5043/A Biology 3 (Practical (Alternative A)Biology 3 (Alternative B) (Alternative to Practical Work) **** Biology 3 (Practical (Alternative A) 2 hrs.2 hrs. 2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC2103 Literature-In-English 3 (Drama & Poetry) 2 hrs. 30 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. Thursday, 27th April, 2017 SC6183SC6183 Computer Studies 3 (Practical) **Computer Studies 3 (Practical) ** 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC5123/CSC5123/C Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) *Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) * 2 hrs. 45 mins.2 hrs. 45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. (1st Set)

11.40 hrs. – 14.25 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6292

SC6291 Upholstery 2 (Essay) **

Upholstery 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.

14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. SC7192

SC7191 Garment Making 2 (Essay) **

Garment Making 1 (Objective) ** 40 mins.

45 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 13.40 hrs.

13.40 hrs. – 14.25 hrs. SC7193 Garment Making 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) ** 45 mins. 15.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs. Friday, 28th April, 2017 SC5022

SC5021 Agricultural Science 2 (Essay)

Agricultural Science 1 (Objective) 2 hrs. 10 mins.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.

10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC5072

SC5071 General Agriculture 2 (Essay) *

General Agriculture 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC7093 General Knowledge in Art 3A (Drawing and Painting) * 3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC6012

SC6011 Applied Electricity 2 (Essay)

Applied Electricity 1 (Objective) 1 hr.

1 hr. 14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. SC6142

SC6141 Basic Electricity 2 (Essay) **

Basic Electricity 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.

1 hr. 14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017 SC5053/CSC5053/C Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) *Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) * 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC1132

SC1131 Office Practice 2 (Essay) **

Office Practice 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs. 10 mins.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.10 hrs.

15.10 hrs. – 16.10 hrs. SC6092

SC6091 Woodwork 2 (Essay and Design)

Woodwork 1 (Objective) 2 hrs. 20 mins.

40 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.20 hrs.

15.20 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017 SC5142SC5141 Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 2 (Essay) *

Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC5183SC5183 Animal Husbandry (Alternative B) 3 (Practical) **

Animal Husbandry (Alternative B) 3 (Practical) ** 1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. (1st Set)

10.30 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7094 General Knowledge in Art 3B (Lettering and Design) * 3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC6242

SC6241 Machine Woodworking 2 (Essay) **

Machine Woodworking 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.

09.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. SC6172

SC6171 Carpentry and Joinery 2 (Essay) **

Carpentry and Joinery 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 30 mins.

45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

10.00 hrs. – 10.45 hrs. SC7092

SC7091 General Knowledge in Art 2 (Essay) *

General Knowledge in Art 1 (Objective) * 1 hr. 30 mins.

50 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.

14.30 hrs. – 15.20 hrs. SC1032

SC1031 Commerce 2 (Essay)

Commerce 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

50 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs. SC6042

SC6041 Building and Construction 2 (Essay)

Building and Construction 1 (Objective) 1 hr.

45 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.

14.00 hrs. – 14.45 hrs. Thursday, 4th May, 2017 SC1071SC1071 TypewritingTypewriting 2 hrs. 40 mins.2 hrs. 40 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.10 hrs. (1st Set)

11.30 hrs. – 14.10 hrs. (2nd Set) SC5133SC5133 Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *

Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) * 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC5163SC5163 Forestry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *Forestry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) * 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7072

SC7071 Basketry 2 (Essay) *

Basketry 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC7082

SC7081 Ceramics 2 (Essay) *

Ceramics 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC7112

SC7111 Jewellery 2 (Essay) *

Jewellery 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC7122

SC7121 Leatherwork 2 (Essay) *

Leatherwork 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC7142

SC7141 Sculpture 2 (Essay) *

Sculpture 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC7172

SC7171 Cosmetology 2 (Essay) **

Cosmetology 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 20 mins.

40 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 09.50 hrs.

09.50 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. SC7182

SC7181 Dyeing and Bleaching 2 (Essay) **

Dyeing and Bleaching 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 40 mins.

45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.10 hrs.

10.10 hrs. – 10.55 hrs. SC7202SC7201 Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repairs 2 (Essay) **

Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repairs 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC1172

SC1171 Store Management 2 (Essay) **

Store Management 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. SC7222

SC7221 Photography 2 (Essay) **

Photography 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. SC5182SC5181 Animal Husbandry (Alternative B) 2 (Essay) **

Animal Husbandry (Alternative B) 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.40 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.40 hrs. SC6192SC6191 Electrical Installation and Maintenance Work 2 (Essay) **

Electrical Installation and Maintenance Work 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs. 15 mins.45 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.15 hrs.15.15 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. SC6212SC6211 GSM Phone Maintenance and Repair 2 (Essay) **

GSM Phone Maintenance and Repair 1 (Objective) ** 1 hr. 45 mins.1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.45 hrs.14.45 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. SC7173 Cosmetology 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) ** 1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs. Friday, 5th May, 2017 SC1012

SC1011 Business Management 2 (Essay)

Business Management 1 (Objective) 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC1122

SC1121 Marketing 2 (Essay) **

Marketing 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC1142

SC1141 Salesmanship 2 (Essay) **

Salesmanship 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs. SC7162

SC7161 Catering Craft Practice 2 (Essay) **

Catering Craft Practice 1 (Objective) ** 50 mins.

40 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 09.20 hrs.

09.20 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. SC7163 Catering Craft Practice 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) ** 40 mins 11.00 hrs. – 11.40 hrs. SC1112

SC1111 Insurance 2 (Essay) **

Insurance 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs.

50 mins. 14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.

16.00 hrs. – 16.50 hrs. Monday, 8th May, 2017 SC3161

SC3171

SC3181

SC3191

SC3201

SC3211

SC3221

SC3231

SC3241

SC3251

SC3261 Dagaare (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Dagbani (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Dangme (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Ewe (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Fante (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Ga (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Gonja (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Kasem (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Nzema (Elective) 1 (Essay)

Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 1 (Essay) *

Twi (Asante) (Elective) 1 (Essay) * 3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs.

3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.

08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC5153SC5153 Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) * 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC5193SC5193 Fisheries (Alternative B) 3 (Practical) **Fisheries (Alternative B) 3 (Practical) ** 1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. (1st Set)

10.30 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6103SC6103 Air-conditioning and Refrigeration 3 (Practical) **Air-conditioning and Refrigeration 3 (Practical) ** 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6113SC6113 Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting 3 (Practical) **Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting 3 (Practical) ** 3 hrs. 10 mins.3 hrs. 10 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.10 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6123SC6123 Auto Electrical Works 3 (Practical) **Auto Electrical Works 3 (Practical) ** 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6133SC6133 Auto Mechanical Work 3 (Practical) **Auto Mechanical Work 3 (Practical) ** 2 hrs. 30 mins.2 hrs. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. (1st Set)

11.30 hrs. – 14.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6263SC6263 Plumbing and Pipe Fitting 3 (Practical) **

Plumbing and Pipe Fitting 3 (Practical) ** 1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. (1st Set)

10.30 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6273SC6273 Printing Craft Practice 3 (Practical) **Printing Craft Practice 3 (Practical) ** 1 hr.1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs. (1st Set)

10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6283SC6283 Radio, Television and Electronic Works 3 (Practical) **

Radio, Television and Electronic Works 3 (Practical) ** 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs. (1st Set)

10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6303SC6303 Welding and Fabrication Engineering Craft Practice 3 (Practical) **

Welding and Fabrication Engineering Craft Practice 3 (Practical) ** 3 hrs. 10 mins.3 hrs. 10 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 11.40 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.10 hrs. (2nd Set) SC3162

SC3172

SC3182

SC3192

SC3202

SC3212

SC3222

SC3232

SC3242

SC3252

SC3262 Dagaare (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Dagbani (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Dangme (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Ewe (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Fante (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Ga (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Gonja (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Kasem (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Nzema (Elective) 2 (Essay)

Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 2 (Essay) *

Twi (Asante) (Elective) 2 (Essay) * 2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins.

2hrs. 30 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.

13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. SC7063 Visual Art 3A (Drawing) 3 hrs. 13.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 SC5112

SC5111 Physical Education 2 (Essay)

Physical Education 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 20 mins.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 09.50 hrs.

09.50 hrs. – 10.40 hrs. SC6132

SC6131 Auto Mechanical Work 2 (Essay) **

Auto Mechanical Work 1 (Objective) ** 2 hrs. 15 mins.

45 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.

10.45 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC6243SC6243 Machine Woodworking 3 (Practical) **Machine Woodworking 3 (Practical) ** 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6013SC6013 Applied Electricity 3 (Practical)Applied Electricity 3 (Practical) 3 hrs.3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6143SC6143 Basic Electricity 3 (Practical) **Basic Electricity 3 (Practical) ** 3 hrs.3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC6163SC6163 Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 3 (Practical) **

Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 3 (Practical) ** 3 hrs.3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7053 Music 3A (Aural) 45 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 13.45 hrs. Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 SC3042

SC3041 French 2 (Essay)

French 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 15 mins.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.

09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs. SC6033SC6033 Auto Mechanics 3 (Practical)Auto Mechanics 3 (Practical) 2 hrs.2 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)

11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7102

SC7101 Graphic Design 2 (Essay)*

Graphic Design 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.

50 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.

15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs. Thursday, 11th May, 2017 SC7042

SC7041 Management-In-Living 2 (Essay) */***

Management-In-Living 1 (Objective) */*** 2 hrs.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.

10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC7223 Photography 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) ** 3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. SC6203SC6203 Furniture Making 3 (Practical) **Furniture Making 3 (Practical) ** 3 hrs.3 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)

12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7203SC7203 Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repairs 3 (Practical) **

Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repairs 3 (Practical) ** 4 hrs.4 hrs. 08.30 hrs. – 12.30 hrs. (1st Set)

13.00 hrs. – 17.00 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7183SC7183 Dyeing and Bleaching 3 (Practical) **Dyeing and Bleaching 3 (Practical) ** 4 hrs. 30 mins.4 hrs. 30 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (1st Set)

13.15 hrs. – 17.45 hrs. (2nd Set) SC7043 Management-In-Living 3 (Test of Practical Work) */*** 1 hr. 14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. Friday, 12th May, 2017 SC1022

SC1021 Clerical Office Duties 2 (Essay)

Clerical Office Duties 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 45 mins.

50 mins. 08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.

10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. Monday, 15th May, 2017 SC6082

SC6081 Technical Drawing 2 (Essay)

Technical Drawing 1 (Objective) 1 hr. 45 mins.

1 hr. 08.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs.

10.15 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. SC5132SC5131 Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 2 (Essay) *

Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 1 (Objective) * 2 hrs.1 hr. 13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. SC6083 Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and Mechanical Drawing) 2 hrs. 45 mins. 13.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs.

* Available to candidates in Ghana only.

** Available to candidates in Nigeria only.

*** Available to candidates in The Gambia and Sierra Leone only.

**** Available to candidates in Liberia only.

Important Notes:

1. Difference in Time on Question Paper and Timetable: Where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from that on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed.

2. Question Papers to be Given Out in Advance of the Dates They Are to be Taken:

(i) Visual Art 3;

Paper 3A – Instructions will be given to schools two weeks before the paper is due to be taken.

– Instructions will be given to schools two weeks before the paper is due to be taken. Paper 3B – Question paper sill be given to candidates two weeks before it is due to be taken.

– Question paper sill be given to candidates two weeks before it is due to be taken. Paper 3C – Candidates will be required to execute their projects within six months of the examination year. The period of submission of art pieces will be communicated to schools by the Council.

(ii) General Knowledge-In-Art Paper 3; The question paper for General Knowledge-In-Art 3 will be given to candidates two weeks before the paper is due to be taken.

(iii) Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 3 (Practical); Question paper will be given to candidates three days before the paper is due to be taken.

(iv) Project Work Papers; The question papers for project work for Basketry, Graphic Design, Leatherwork, Ceramics, Sculpture, Picture Making, Textiles, Jewellery, Painting & Decoration, Dyeing & Bleaching and Leather Goods Manufacturing & Repair will be forwarded to candidates two weeks in advance of the examination. The exact date for the delivery of question papers to candidates will be communicated to them through their schools.

3. Extra Time for Blind, Deaf and Dumb Candidates: Blind, deaf and dumb candidates should be allowed one and half times the time allotted to other candidates.

Good luck on all your subjects.