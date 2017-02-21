WAEC Timetable 2017 (West African Examination Council)

WAEC 2017 SSCE Time-table
The Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) is expected to commence on 20th February and end May 15th.
Below is the official TIMETABLE:-
|
DATE
|
PAPER CODE
|
SUBJECT/PAPER
|
DURATION
|
TIME (GMT)
|
Monday, 20th February to Tuesday, 21st March, 2017
|
SC7073
|
Basketry 3 (Project Work)*
|
6 hours a day for 5 days for each paper
|
Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council
|
Friday, 10th March 2017
|
SC7023
SC7033
|
Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session
Home Management 3 (Practical) Planning Session
|
1hr
1hr
|
08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.
11.00 hrs. – 12.00 hrs.
|Monday, 13th March to Thursday, 13th April, 2017
|SC3013
SC3043
SC5113
SC7013
SC7023
SC7033
SC7054
|Arabic 3 (Oral)
French 3 (Oral)
Physical Education 3 (Performance Test)
Clothing and Textiles 3 (Practical)
Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical)
Home Management 3 (Practical)
Music 3B (Performance Test)
|15mins
40mins
2hrs
2hrs 30mins
3hrs
3hrs
30mins
|Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council.
|Thursday, 23rd March, 2017
|SC5083SC5203
|Health Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)
Health Education 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)**
|1hr 45mins1hr 45mins
|14.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs.14.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs.
|SC6093SC6093
|Woodwork 3 (Practical)Woodwork 3 (Practical)
|3 hrs.3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC5152SC5151
|Fisheries (Alternative A) 2 (Essay)*Fisheries (Alternative A) 1 (Objective)*
|2 hrs.1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|SC5192SC5191
|Fisheries (Alternative B) 2 (Essay)**Fisheries (Alternative B) 1 (Objective)**
|2 hrs.40 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.40 hrs.
|Friday, 24th March, 2017
|SC3012
SC3011
|Arabic 2 (Essay)
Arabic 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC4012SC4011
|Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay)
Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Monday, 27th March, 2017
|SC7213SC7213
|Painting and Decorating 3 (Practical)**Painting and Decorating 3 (Practical)**
|3 hrs.3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6052
SC6051
|Electronics 2 (Essay)
Electronics 1 (Objective)
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.
14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|SC6152
SC6151
|Basic Electronics 2 (Essay)**
Basic Electronics 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.
14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|Tuesday, 28th March, 2017
|SC6053SC6053
|Electronics 3 (Practical)Electronics 3 (Practical)
|3 hrs.3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6153SC6153
|Basic Electronics 3 (Practical)**Basic Electronics 3 (Practical)**
|3 hrs.3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7022
SC7021
|Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay)
Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 15 mins.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.
09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.
|SC7032
SC7031
|Home Management 2 (Essay)
Home Management 1 (Objective)
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.
14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|Wednesday, 29th March, 2017
|SC2072
SC2071
|History 2 (Essay)
History 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC6072
SC6071
|Metalwork 2 (Essay)
Metalwork 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 30 mins.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.
14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|SC1052
SC1051
|Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay)
Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Thursday, 30th March, 2017
|SC1152
SC1151
|Stenography 2 (Essay) **
Stenography 1 (Objective) **
|40 mins.
40 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.10 hrs.
09.10 hrs. – 09.50 hrs.
|SC5102
SC5101
|Science (Core) 2 (Essay) ***
Science (Core) 1 (Objective) ***
|1 hr. 30 mins.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
|SC5172
SC5171
|Integrated Science 2 (Essay) *
Integrated Science 1 (Objective) *
|1 hr. 30 mins.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
|SC5103SC5173
|Science (Core) 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) ***
Integrated Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) *
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|SC6122
SC6121
|Auto Electrical Works 2 (Essay) **
Auto Electrical Works 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.
45 mins
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.
14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|SC6102SC6101
|Air-conditioning and Refrigeration 2 (Essay) **
Air-conditioning and Refrigeration 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|SC6112SC6111
|Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting 2 (Essay) **
Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|Friday 31st March, 2017
|SC3023/ASC3023/A
|English Language 3 (Oral) */***English Language 3 (Oral) */***
|45 mins.45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.15 hrs. (1st Set)
09.40 hrs. – 10.25 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC1153
|Stenography 3 (Shorthand & Word Processing) **
|1hr. 38 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.08 hrs.
|SC6202
SC6201
|Furniture Making 2 (Essay) **
Furniture Making 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|SC1082SC1081
|Automobile Parts Mechandising 2 (Essay) **
Automobile Parts Mechandising 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC1102
SC1101
|Data Processing 2 (Essay) **
Data Processing 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC7212
SC7211
|Painting and Decorating 2 (Essay) **
Painting and Decorating 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Monday 3rd April, 2017
|SC2142
|Social Studies 2 (Essay) *
|3 hrs
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC3272
SC3271
|Hausa 2 (Essay) **
Hausa 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC3282
SC3281
|Igbo 2 (Essay) **
Igbo 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC3292
SC3291
|Yoruba 2 (Essay) **
Yoruba 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC3302
SC3301
|Edo 2 (Essay) **
Edo 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC3312
SC3311
|Efik 2 (Essay) **
Efik 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC3322
SC3321
|Ibibio 2 (Essay) **
Ibibio 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC6062
|Engineering Science 2 (Essay) ***
|1 hr. 45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs.
|SC6061
SC2141
|Engineering Science 1 (Objective) ***
Social Studies 1 (Objective) *
|1 hr. 15 mins.
50 mins.
|10.15 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 13.50 hrs.
|SC2162
SC2161
|Civic Education 2 (Essay) **
Civic Education 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Tuesday, 4th April, 2017
|SC5123/ASC5123/A
|Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)
|2 hrs. 45 mins.2 hrs. 45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. (1st Set)
11.40 hrs. – 14.25 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC5123/D
|Physics 3 Alternative D (Alternative to Practical Work) ****
|2 hrs. 45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|Wednesday, 5th April, 2017
|SC2102SC2101
|Literature-In-English 2 (Prose)Literature-In-English 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 15 mins.1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.
|SC5143SC5143
|Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Practical) *
Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Practical) *
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6173SC6173
|Carpentry and Joinery 3 (Practical) **Carpentry and Joinery 3 (Practical) **
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (1st Set)
13.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6293SC6293
|Upholstery 3 (Practical) **Upholstery 3 (Practical) **
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (1st Set)
13.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC2042
SC2041
|Geography 2 (Essay)
Geography 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|SC7132
SC7131
|Picture Making 2 (Essay) *
Picture Making 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs.
|Thursday, 6th April
|SC1061
|Shorthand
|1 hr. 15 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.
|SC5123/BSC5123/B
|Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)
|2 hrs. 45 mins.2 hrs. 45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. (1st Set)
11.40 hrs. – 14.25 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6233SC6233
|Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical) *Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical) *
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|11.30 hrs. – 13.30 hrs. (1st Set)14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|Friday, 7th April, 2017
|SC5082
SC5081
SC5202
SC5201
|Health Science 2 (Essay)
Health Science 1 (Objective)
Health Education 2 (Essay) **
Health Education 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 30 mins.
1 hr.
1 hr. 30 mins.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
|SC6262
SC6261
|Plumbing and Pipe Fitting 2 (Essay) **
Plumbing and Pipe Fitting 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.
09.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
|SC6272
SC6271
|Printing Craft Practice 2 (Essay) **
Printing Craft Practice 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 30 mins.
45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
10.00 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.
|SC6282SC6281
|Radio, Television and Electronic Works 2 (Essay) **
Radio, Television and Electronic Works 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.09.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs.
|SC6302SC6301
|Welding and Fabrication Engineering Craft Practice 2 (Essay) **
Welding and Fabrication Engineering Craft Practice 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 30 mins1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
|SC7052
SC7051
|Music 2 (Essay)
Music 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC7062
SC7061
|Visual Art 2 (Essay)
Visual Art 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
16.00 hrs. – 16.50 hrs.
|Monday, 10th April, 2017
|SC5122
SC5121
|Physics 2 (Essay)
Physics 1 (Objectives)
|1 hr. 30 mins.
1 hr. 15 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
10.00 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|SC2043
|Geography 3 (Practical and Physical Geography)
|1 hr. 50 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.50 hrs.
|SC5162
SC5161
|Forestry 2 (Essay) *
Forestry 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Tuesday, 11th April, 2017
|SC5053/ASC5053/A
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC5053/D
|Chemistry 3 (Alternative D) (Alternative to Practical Work) ****
|1 hr. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
|SC6032
SC6031
|Auto Mechanics 2 (Essay)
Auto Mechanics 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 30 mins.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.
14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|Wednesday, 12th April, 2017
|SC2052
SC2051
|Government 2 (Essay)
Government 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC6232SC6231
|Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|SC6182
SC6181
|Computer Studies 2 (Essay) **
Computer Studies 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Thursday, 13th April, 2017
|SC3022
SC3021
|English Language 2 (Essay)
English Language 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC3023/B
|English Language 3 (Test of Orals) ** / ****
|45 mins.
|14.00 hrs. – 14.45 hrs.
|Tuesday, 18th April, 2017
|SC2022
SC2021
|Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay)
Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC2082
SC2081
|Islamic Studies 2 (Essay)
Islamic Studies 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC2152SC2151
|West African Traditional Religion 2 (Essay) *
West African Traditional Religion 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs. 10 mins.50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC5052
SC5051
|Chemistry 2 (Essay)
Chemistry 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Wednesday, 19th April, 2017
|SC1042
SC1041
|Financial Accounting 2 (Essay)
Financial Accounting 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs. 30 mins.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
11.00 hrs. – 12.00 hrs.
|SC5042
SC5041
|Biology 2 (Essay)
Biology 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 40 mins.
50 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.40 hrs.
14.40 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|Thursday, 20th April, 2017
|SC5023SC5023
|Agricultural Science 3 (Practical)Agricultural Science 3 (Practical)
|1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. (1st Set)
10.30 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC5073SC5073
|General Agriculture 3 (Practical)General Agriculture 3 (Practical)
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7152
SC7151
|Textiles 2 (Essay) *
Textiles 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC6073SC6073
|Metalwork 3 (Practical)Metalwork 3 (Practical)
|3 hrs. 10 mins.3 hrs. 10 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.40 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.10 hrs. (2nd Set)
|Friday, 21st April, 2017
|SC4022SC4021
|General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay)
General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.
|Monday, 24th April, 2017
|SC2032
SC2031
|Economics 2 (Essay)
Economics 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC6043
|Building Construction 3 (Building Drawing and Essay)
|2 hrs. 30 mins.
|14.00 hrs. – 16.30 hrs.
|SC7012
SC7011
|Clothing and Textiles 2 (Essay)
Clothing and Textiles 1 (Objective)
|1 hrs. 30 mins.
1 hr.
|14.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
15.30 hrs. – 16.30 hrs.
|Tuesday, 25th April, 2017
|SC6162SC6161
|Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 2 (Essay) **
Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.09.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs.
|SC1092
SC1091
|Bookkeeping 2 (Essay) **
Bookkeeping 1 (Objectives) **
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC1162
SC1161
|Store Keeping 2 (Essay) **
Store Keeping 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC2172
SC2171
|Tourism 2 (Essay) **
Tourism 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 50 mins.
40 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.20 hrs.
10.20 hrs. – 11.00 hrs.
|SC6252
SC6251
|Mining 2 (Essay) **
Mining 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs. 5 mins.
40 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.35 hrs.
10.35 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|SC5053/BSC5053/B
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7064
|Visual Art 3B (Creative Design)
|3 hrs.
|13.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Wednesday, 26th April, 2017
|SC5043/ASC5043/B
SC5043/A
|Biology 3 (Practical (Alternative A)Biology 3 (Alternative B) (Alternative to Practical Work) ****
Biology 3 (Practical (Alternative A)
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC2103
|Literature-In-English 3 (Drama & Poetry)
|2 hrs. 30 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|Thursday, 27th April, 2017
|SC6183SC6183
|Computer Studies 3 (Practical) **Computer Studies 3 (Practical) **
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC5123/CSC5123/C
|Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) *Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) *
|2 hrs. 45 mins.2 hrs. 45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.15 hrs. (1st Set)
11.40 hrs. – 14.25 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6292
SC6291
|Upholstery 2 (Essay) **
Upholstery 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.
14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
|SC7192
SC7191
|Garment Making 2 (Essay) **
Garment Making 1 (Objective) **
|40 mins.
45 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 13.40 hrs.
13.40 hrs. – 14.25 hrs.
|SC7193
|Garment Making 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) **
|45 mins.
|15.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs.
|Friday, 28th April, 2017
|SC5022
SC5021
|Agricultural Science 2 (Essay)
Agricultural Science 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs. 10 mins.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.
10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC5072
SC5071
|General Agriculture 2 (Essay) *
General Agriculture 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC7093
|General Knowledge in Art 3A (Drawing and Painting) *
|3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC6012
SC6011
|Applied Electricity 2 (Essay)
Applied Electricity 1 (Objective)
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|SC6142
SC6141
|Basic Electricity 2 (Essay) **
Basic Electricity 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|14.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017
|SC5053/CSC5053/C
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) *Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) *
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC1132
SC1131
|Office Practice 2 (Essay) **
Office Practice 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs. 10 mins.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.10 hrs.
15.10 hrs. – 16.10 hrs.
|SC6092
SC6091
|Woodwork 2 (Essay and Design)
Woodwork 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs. 20 mins.
40 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.20 hrs.
15.20 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017
|SC5142SC5141
|Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 2 (Essay) *
Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC5183SC5183
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative B) 3 (Practical) **
Animal Husbandry (Alternative B) 3 (Practical) **
|1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. (1st Set)
10.30 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7094
|General Knowledge in Art 3B (Lettering and Design) *
|3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC6242
SC6241
|Machine Woodworking 2 (Essay) **
Machine Woodworking 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs.
09.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
|SC6172
SC6171
|Carpentry and Joinery 2 (Essay) **
Carpentry and Joinery 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 30 mins.
45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
10.00 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.
|SC7092
SC7091
|General Knowledge in Art 2 (Essay) *
General Knowledge in Art 1 (Objective) *
|1 hr. 30 mins.
50 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.30 hrs.
14.30 hrs. – 15.20 hrs.
|SC1032
SC1031
|Commerce 2 (Essay)
Commerce 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs.
|SC6042
SC6041
|Building and Construction 2 (Essay)
Building and Construction 1 (Objective)
|1 hr.
45 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.
14.00 hrs. – 14.45 hrs.
|Thursday, 4th May, 2017
|SC1071SC1071
|TypewritingTypewriting
|2 hrs. 40 mins.2 hrs. 40 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.10 hrs. (1st Set)
11.30 hrs. – 14.10 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC5133SC5133
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *
Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC5163SC5163
|Forestry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *Forestry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7072
SC7071
|Basketry 2 (Essay) *
Basketry 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC7082
SC7081
|Ceramics 2 (Essay) *
Ceramics 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC7112
SC7111
|Jewellery 2 (Essay) *
Jewellery 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC7122
SC7121
|Leatherwork 2 (Essay) *
Leatherwork 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC7142
SC7141
|Sculpture 2 (Essay) *
Sculpture 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC7172
SC7171
|Cosmetology 2 (Essay) **
Cosmetology 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 20 mins.
40 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.50 hrs.
09.50 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
|SC7182
SC7181
|Dyeing and Bleaching 2 (Essay) **
Dyeing and Bleaching 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 40 mins.
45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.10 hrs.
10.10 hrs. – 10.55 hrs.
|SC7202SC7201
|Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repairs 2 (Essay) **
Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repairs 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC1172
SC1171
|Store Management 2 (Essay) **
Store Management 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|SC7222
SC7221
|Photography 2 (Essay) **
Photography 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|SC5182SC5181
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative B) 2 (Essay) **
Animal Husbandry (Alternative B) 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.40 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 15.40 hrs.
|SC6192SC6191
|Electrical Installation and Maintenance Work 2 (Essay) **
Electrical Installation and Maintenance Work 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs. 15 mins.45 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.15 hrs.15.15 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|SC6212SC6211
|GSM Phone Maintenance and Repair 2 (Essay) **
GSM Phone Maintenance and Repair 1 (Objective) **
|1 hr. 45 mins.1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.45 hrs.14.45 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|SC7173
|Cosmetology 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) **
|1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 14.00 hrs.
|Friday, 5th May, 2017
|SC1012
SC1011
|Business Management 2 (Essay)
Business Management 1 (Objective)
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC1122
SC1121
|Marketing 2 (Essay) **
Marketing 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC1142
SC1141
|Salesmanship 2 (Essay) **
Salesmanship 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.20 hrs.
|SC7162
SC7161
|Catering Craft Practice 2 (Essay) **
Catering Craft Practice 1 (Objective) **
|50 mins.
40 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.20 hrs.
09.20 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.
|SC7163
|Catering Craft Practice 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) **
|40 mins
|11.00 hrs. – 11.40 hrs.
|SC1112
SC1111
|Insurance 2 (Essay) **
Insurance 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|14.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
16.00 hrs. – 16.50 hrs.
|Monday, 8th May, 2017
|SC3161
SC3171
SC3181
SC3191
SC3201
SC3211
SC3221
SC3231
SC3241
SC3251
SC3261
|Dagaare (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Dagbani (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Dangme (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Ewe (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Fante (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Ga (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Gonja (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Kasem (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Nzema (Elective) 1 (Essay)
Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
Twi (Asante) (Elective) 1 (Essay) *
|3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC5153SC5153
|Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Practical) *
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC5193SC5193
|Fisheries (Alternative B) 3 (Practical) **Fisheries (Alternative B) 3 (Practical) **
|1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. (1st Set)
10.30 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6103SC6103
|Air-conditioning and Refrigeration 3 (Practical) **Air-conditioning and Refrigeration 3 (Practical) **
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6113SC6113
|Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting 3 (Practical) **Auto Body Repairs and Spray Painting 3 (Practical) **
|3 hrs. 10 mins.3 hrs. 10 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.10 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6123SC6123
|Auto Electrical Works 3 (Practical) **Auto Electrical Works 3 (Practical) **
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6133SC6133
|Auto Mechanical Work 3 (Practical) **Auto Mechanical Work 3 (Practical) **
|2 hrs. 30 mins.2 hrs. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. (1st Set)
11.30 hrs. – 14.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6263SC6263
|Plumbing and Pipe Fitting 3 (Practical) **
Plumbing and Pipe Fitting 3 (Practical) **
|1 hr. 30 mins.1 hr. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs. (1st Set)
10.30 hrs. – 12.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6273SC6273
|Printing Craft Practice 3 (Practical) **Printing Craft Practice 3 (Practical) **
|1 hr.1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs. (1st Set)
10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6283SC6283
|Radio, Television and Electronic Works 3 (Practical) **
Radio, Television and Electronic Works 3 (Practical) **
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.30 hrs. (1st Set)
10.00 hrs. – 11.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6303SC6303
|Welding and Fabrication Engineering Craft Practice 3 (Practical) **
Welding and Fabrication Engineering Craft Practice 3 (Practical) **
|3 hrs. 10 mins.3 hrs. 10 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.40 hrs. (1st Set)12.00 hrs. – 15.10 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC3162
SC3172
SC3182
SC3192
SC3202
SC3212
SC3222
SC3232
SC3242
SC3252
SC3262
|Dagaare (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Dagbani (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Dangme (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Ewe (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Fante (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Ga (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Gonja (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Kasem (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Nzema (Elective) 2 (Essay)
Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
Twi (Asante) (Elective) 2 (Essay) *
|2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
2hrs. 30 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
13.00 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|SC7063
|Visual Art 3A (Drawing)
|3 hrs.
|13.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|Tuesday, 9th May, 2017
|SC5112
SC5111
|Physical Education 2 (Essay)
Physical Education 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 20 mins.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.50 hrs.
09.50 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.
|SC6132
SC6131
|Auto Mechanical Work 2 (Essay) **
Auto Mechanical Work 1 (Objective) **
|2 hrs. 15 mins.
45 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.
10.45 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC6243SC6243
|Machine Woodworking 3 (Practical) **Machine Woodworking 3 (Practical) **
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6013SC6013
|Applied Electricity 3 (Practical)Applied Electricity 3 (Practical)
|3 hrs.3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6143SC6143
|Basic Electricity 3 (Practical) **Basic Electricity 3 (Practical) **
|3 hrs.3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC6163SC6163
|Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 3 (Practical) **
Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 3 (Practical) **
|3 hrs.3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7053
|Music 3A (Aural)
|45 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 13.45 hrs.
|Wednesday, 10th May, 2017
|SC3042
SC3041
|French 2 (Essay)
French 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 15 mins.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 09.45 hrs.
09.45 hrs. – 10.45 hrs.
|SC6033SC6033
|Auto Mechanics 3 (Practical)Auto Mechanics 3 (Practical)
|2 hrs.2 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs. (1st Set)
11.00 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7102
SC7101
|Graphic Design 2 (Essay)*
Graphic Design 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.
50 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.
15.00 hrs. – 15.50 hrs.
|Thursday, 11th May, 2017
|SC7042
SC7041
|Management-In-Living 2 (Essay) */***
Management-In-Living 1 (Objective) */***
|2 hrs.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.30 hrs.
10.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC7223
|Photography 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) **
|3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|SC6203SC6203
|Furniture Making 3 (Practical) **Furniture Making 3 (Practical) **
|3 hrs.3 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 11.30 hrs. (1st Set)
12.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7203SC7203
|Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repairs 3 (Practical) **
Leather Goods Manufacturing and Repairs 3 (Practical) **
|4 hrs.4 hrs.
|08.30 hrs. – 12.30 hrs. (1st Set)
13.00 hrs. – 17.00 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7183SC7183
|Dyeing and Bleaching 3 (Practical) **Dyeing and Bleaching 3 (Practical) **
|4 hrs. 30 mins.4 hrs. 30 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 13.00 hrs. (1st Set)
13.15 hrs. – 17.45 hrs. (2nd Set)
|SC7043
|Management-In-Living 3 (Test of Practical Work) */***
|1 hr.
|14.30 hrs. – 15.30 hrs.
|Friday, 12th May, 2017
|SC1022
SC1021
|Clerical Office Duties 2 (Essay)
Clerical Office Duties 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 45 mins.
50 mins.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.40 hrs.
10.40 hrs. – 11.30 hrs.
|Monday, 15th May, 2017
|SC6082
SC6081
|Technical Drawing 2 (Essay)
Technical Drawing 1 (Objective)
|1 hr. 45 mins.
1 hr.
|08.30 hrs. – 10.15 hrs.
10.15 hrs. – 11.15 hrs.
|SC5132SC5131
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 2 (Essay) *
Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 1 (Objective) *
|2 hrs.1 hr.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.15.00 hrs. – 16.00 hrs.
|SC6083
|Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and Mechanical Drawing)
|2 hrs. 45 mins.
|13.00 hrs. – 15.45 hrs.
* Available to candidates in Ghana only.
** Available to candidates in Nigeria only.
*** Available to candidates in The Gambia and Sierra Leone only.
**** Available to candidates in Liberia only.
Important Notes:
1. Difference in Time on Question Paper and Timetable: Where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from that on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed.
2. Question Papers to be Given Out in Advance of the Dates They Are to be Taken:
(i) Visual Art 3;
- Paper 3A – Instructions will be given to schools two weeks before the paper is due to be taken.
- Paper 3B – Question paper sill be given to candidates two weeks before it is due to be taken.
- Paper 3C – Candidates will be required to execute their projects within six months of the examination year. The period of submission of art pieces will be communicated to schools by the Council.
(ii) General Knowledge-In-Art Paper 3; The question paper for General Knowledge-In-Art 3 will be given to candidates two weeks before the paper is due to be taken.
(iii) Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 3 (Practical); Question paper will be given to candidates three days before the paper is due to be taken.
(iv) Project Work Papers; The question papers for project work for Basketry, Graphic Design, Leatherwork, Ceramics, Sculpture, Picture Making, Textiles, Jewellery, Painting & Decoration, Dyeing & Bleaching and Leather Goods Manufacturing & Repair will be forwarded to candidates two weeks in advance of the examination. The exact date for the delivery of question papers to candidates will be communicated to them through their schools.
3. Extra Time for Blind, Deaf and Dumb Candidates: Blind, deaf and dumb candidates should be allowed one and half times the time allotted to other candidates.
Good luck on all your subjects.