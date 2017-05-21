Sierra Leone:- Elections, Human Trafficking and an Unpatriotic President

By: Sankara Kamara*

Elections in a democratic state are supposed to ignite debates and problem-solving exercises in which government and opposition will try to outperform each other.

Scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections next year, Sierra Leoneans and their inept government are not even discussing the dangerous problems arrayed against the country.

Although the country’s disunited opposition and government have been politically active in their respective camps, serious problems, like the looting of the national treasury by criminal politicians and extreme poverty, have been ignored.

Despite their prevalence, those problems have been deliberately ignored by the government, which thrives on tribal politics and the absence of political consciousness on the part of the people.

A politically conscious nation could have used the ongoing election fever to discuss accountability and the need to stop Sierra Leone from recreating the political evils which kindled the flames of the country’s eleven-year civil war of the 1990s and beyond.

As one of the problems threatening Sierra Leone, human trafficking should have been addressed by every segment of society, including prospective presidential candidates from both the opposition and manoeuvring aspirants within the ruling party.

Haunted by a shocking absence of nationalism in our politics, both the opposition and the ruling APC have so far failed to pay attention to the tragic fate of the enslaved Sierra Leonean girls in Kuwait.

The sale of Sierra Leonean girls to Arab states like Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia has become so common that an untold number of our females citizens now toil in the Middle East as slaves. Thanks to technological wonders like the Internet, pictorial evidence and numerous videos of enslaved Sierra Leonean females have been seen on social media.

Shamelessly unpatriotic, President Ernest Koroma’s administration has NOT done anything to stop the luring and sale of Sierra Leonean girls to Arab slave-masters in the Middle East. The enslavement of Africans by Arabs is not a new episode.

The Arabs were the first to enslave Africans in pre-colonial Africa, a well-known tragedy backed by empirical evidence scattered all over the continent, from East African locations like Zanzibar and Mombasa, to Mauritania in West Africa.

Fuelled by centuries of racism against black people, Arabs still see Africans as sub-humans, fit only for servitude. In the latest anti-African hysteria in the Arab World, countries like Libya, Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, have become slave-holding dominions, where thousands of Africans have either been enslaved or murdered, by racist Arabs.

Equally revolting, is the reaction of some Africans to Arab racism and slavery. Blinded by religious allegiance, some Africans have come to the defense of Arab slave-masters in the Middle East, often with simplistic arguments .

Shallow-thinking Africans have tried to trivialize the enslavement of black people in the Middle East by maintaining that since racism exists in many parts of the world, the Arab slave-master should not be singled out for criticism. The servile mentality behind that argument is as appalling as the rape and murder inflicted on our enslaved sisters in the Arab World.

African lovers of racist Arabs need to know that criticism of Arabs should NOT be seen as an attack on Islam. Arab is not synonymous with Islam. Every Arab is NOT a Muslim. Some Arabs are Christians, at least putatively. Here is the most important thing to note.

A culture which once enslaved you, will never treat you as an equal. Whether Muslim or Christian, their well-known status as slave-keepers, even in the year 2017, means Arabs are unredeemed racists with unhidden proclivities for abusing black people.

While racism exists in many parts of the world, Western bigotry is at least being exposed and challenged, through activism. Conversely, Arab racism and enslavement of Africans are evils that have so far eluded the condemnation they deserve.

The Sierra Leonean Solution to Human Trafficking

Poverty-stricken Sierra Leone spends a lot of money on its embassies and diplomatic missions in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where some of Ernest Koroma’s propagandists live in comfort. A responsible government can order its embassies to coordinate the repatriation of enslaved Sierra Leonean females, from the Arab World to Freetown.

More satisfactorily, poverty-reduction in Sierra Leone can stem the flow of desperate Sierra Leoneans to the slave markets in the Arab World. Human trafficking can also be tackled through a sustained public education campaign on radio and television, sensitizing Sierra Leoneans to the hellish fate that awaits them in Kuwait and elsewhere in the Arab World.

Sierra Leoneans who contend that the enslaved girls went to Kuwait on their own volition, are missing a point. Human trafficking is organized crime, contrived by transnational actors. It is the responsibility of government to protect its citizens against every variant of crime, including the dishonesty used to entice naive girls out of Sierra Leone.

At a time when many parts of Sierra Leone are reachable via radio, a responsible government can use that medium of communication to conduct an effective public education campaign, aimed at saving citizens from slavery and sexual exploitation in the Arab World.

Such a campaign can be backed by a patriotic police force, tasked with infiltrating and stopping human traffickers and their agents in Sierra Leone, through arrests and prosecutions in courts of law. I find it particularly troubling to know that the tragic fate of our enslaved girls in Kuwait did not even move Ernest Koroma’s government into action.

The lack of nationalism in the Sierra Leonean body politic is so acute that no prospective presidential candidate has publicly discussed the horrors of our enslaved girls in Kuwait and other parts of the Arab World. Does Sierra Leone have a sense of nationalism?

If he refuses to rescue our enslaved girls in Kuwait or fails to wage a public education campaign against human trafficking, Ernest Koroma, like Joseph Saidu Momoh, will be remembered as the unpatriotic clown who cavorted in power, while Sierra Leoneans perished.

Our enslaved girls in Kuwait will perish as slaves, while Ernest Koroma and his paid propagandists insult the intelligence of Sierra Leoneans with meaningless titles like, “The World’s Best President.” A president who presides over a wobbly economy that produces poverty and a spiralling crime rate, cannot be known as the “The World’s Best President.”

If Ernest Koroma unpatriotically allows our enslaved girls in Kuwait to die without even attempting to bring them home, their blood, like the tears of thousands of Ebola victims who perished under his supervision, will live in our national memory as casualties of an appallingly unpatriotic president.

*Sankara Kamara is a Sierra Leonean writer living in Sydney, Australia.