Sierra Leone:- AUSTERITY, AUSTERITY, AUSTERITY!!!!!!!Mr. President, beware of your legacy.

Some will say that the OAU saw some significant infrastructural developments in our country; as symbolised by Youyi Building, the national stadium, City hall etc.; but at what cost?

When late Pa Sheki invited Africa’s heads of states to hold a political jamboree and talking shop which passes for the OAU summit in our country in 1980, many will recall that this painful exercise of self-aggrandisement left painful birth marks on our country’s economic life span, and the beginning of our economic malaise.