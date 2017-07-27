LIBERIA:- Settlers and Self-hatred In Africa’s Oldest Republic.

By: Sankara Kamara*

In July this year, the West African state of Liberia celebrated 170 years of nationhood. Known as “Africa’s oldest republic,” Liberia’s sovereign existence officially began in July 1847, when descendants of slaves, mostly from the United States, issued a declaration of independence from the “American Colonization Society,” a racist organization which advocated the shipment of former slaves to Africa.

My observation of Liberia is NOT intended to make me likeable. Spurred by a determination to publicly discuss an uncomfortable topic, this article analyzes the uneasy relationship between descendants of slaves in Liberia, and indigenous Liberians.

The history of Sierra Leone similarly contains an episode in which the British Empire used and deported slaves to what is now known as Freetown. Those Africans, some of whom were manumitted, came to be known in Sierra Leonean history as the Creoles.

Barely discussed in public, the age-long discord between Creoles and indigenous Sierra Leoneans remains alive, even if latently. Uninviting but vital, this issue ought to be observed because the ugliness of a topic should not justify its avoidance.

Variously known as “Americo-Liberians” or “Congohs,” the descendants of slaves who went to Liberia settled on a landmass that was already inhabited by indigenous Africans, like the Kpelle, Loma, Kru, Bassa, Madingo and a myriad of other ethnic groups.

Apart from being inhabited by indigenous groups of various persuasions, pre-settler Liberia was also teeming with traditional forms of government devised by ethnic groups native to the land. If Liberia was not physically colonized in the imperialistic context of the word, why was a declaration of independence issued in July, 1847?

The descendants of slaves who settled in Liberia in the nineteenth-century, issued a declaration of independence because they wanted to formally terminate the paternalistic influence exerted by the American Colonization Society, over the settlement.

The other reason for the declaration of independence in 1847, found expression in the settlers’ mentality.

The descendants of slaves who took over Liberia exhibited a discriminatory attitude shockingly similar to the disposition of the racist American plantation master, who owned slaves as property.

In order to bring their prejudicial plans to fruition, the settlers established a semi-Apartheid state in Liberia, designed to subjugate and almost enslave indigenous Liberians. After their arrival in Liberia, the settlers advertised themselves through a beautiful maxim, “The Love of Liberty Brought Us Here.”

In a bizarre drama that was punctuated by self-hatred and a deep-seated identity crisis , the sons and daughters of slaves who sailed to Liberia in search of liberty, chose to live like colonizers.

They presented themselves as being “different” from the “savage” Africans they met on the land.

While sexual liaisons occurred between settlers and the so-called “country savages,” descendants of slaves disapprovingly looked upon intermarriages with indigenous Liberians.

Using the “True Whig Party” as the only pathway to the presidency, the settlers empowered themselves as the only controllers of the Liberian executive, judicial and executive arms of government. Constituting less than 5% of the population, descendants of slaves held more than 95% of the country’s cabinet positions.

Liberia’s version of Creoles even wrote an offensively discriminatory constitution, which made it illegal for an indigenous Liberian to be president.

Former slaves were acting like slave-masters, treating Africans with a degree of cruelty similar to the evils committed by white plantation masters against slaves. That horrendous state of affairs prevailed in Liberia from 1847 to 1980.

On April 12, 1980, an indigenous Liberian, Samuel Kayon Doe, seized power by overthrowing Liberia’s black, slave-masters.

Analytically, self-hatred and an inferiority complex are the main explainers of the settlers’ actions in Liberia.

Afflicted by an identity crisis, the settlers denigrated indigenous Liberians in order to disguise the inferiority complex inherited from slavery.

Descendants of slaves derogatorily referred to indigenous Liberians as “uncivilized, country and savage.”

Those, of course, were the same insults used by White slave-masters to describe the settlers, when they were slaves. As part of a campaign to degrade and reduce his victim to subhuman status, the white slave-master used the same denigratory words to describe slaves.

In short, slavery taught the slave to hate himself and his African ancestry.

Those who cite Samuel Doe’s regime to indict indigenous Liberians, are guilty of promoting shallow analyses. As the first and only indigenous Liberian to hold the presidency, Samuel Doe’s villainy did not represent every native Liberian.

On the other hand, the Creoles of Liberia spent 133 years in power {1847 to 1980}, and produced 20 presidents, all of whom were sons of former slaves.

That means Liberia, a country rendered backward by an equally unenlightened political class, was under the full control of generation after generation, of settlers.

A people who claimed to be “civilized,” ruled a country for 133 years without equipping it with neither the requisite political institutions for democracy, nor the basic infrastructural developments conducive to national advancement .

After 133 years in power, the settlers left Liberia as backward as the inferiority complex which induced them to hate indigenous Liberians.

Liberians will go to the polls in October, this year. Before voting for a Congoh presidential candidate, a politically conscious Liberian should pause to answer the following question: If generation after generation of settlers can uninterruptedly abuse EVERY indigenous Liberian like a slave, why should I believe that the present generation of settlers, will not treat me with the same CONTEMPT?

As an acquired trait, hatred can be passed from one generation to the next, like genes being transmitted from parents to offspring.

Postcolonial Africans have frequently struggled against tribalism and the incompetent African rulers who promote it.

Foisted on us by slavery and colonialism, self-hatred is an equally life-threatening problem, poised to undermine our existence as a people.

It is time to take leave of political correctness and publicly identify self-hatred as a virus in our midst.

*Sankara Kamara is a Sierra Leonean, living in Australia.