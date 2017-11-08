Creoles and Indigenous Sierra Leoneans: The Ugly Truth.

OPINIONS

By: Sankara Kamara*

I recently read a story on a Sierra Leonean Internet page, which deeply stirred my sense of history. Published in Sierra Leone, the news story revealed that the Mayor of Freetown, Franklyn Gibson, was instrumental in the unveiling of an image of a British colonial Governor in Sierra Leonean history, Thomas Perronet Thompson.

It was also a jolt to discern the enthusiasm with which Mayor Gibson praised the nineteenth-century British Governor. According to published reports, Mayor Gibson promised to popularize the contributions of the “great man,” in Sierra Leonean history.

The “great man” in question, Perronet Thompson, was a colonial Governor who represented imperial Britain in Sierra Leone, from 1808 to 1810. Mayor Franklyn Gibson ultimately justified the tasteless exercise in servility by claiming that Perronet Thompson was an unsung hero in Sierra Leonean history.

As an African, descendant of slaves and public figure, the Mayor of Freetown, Franklyn Gibson, is supposed to be conscious enough to know the difference between Eurocentric versions of history on the one hand, and unsanitized historical accounts, which normally come from victims’ perspective.

The sculpted image displayed in Freetown was that of a colonial Governor, an agent who physically represented Britain’s subjugation of Africans in colonized Sierra Leone. It is difficult to sensibly argue that a nineteenth-century British colonial Governor in Africa was so liberal that he loved his colonized subjects with a flair for treating them as equals.

That proposition would be questionable, a piece of revisionist history presented by a Sierra Leonean like Mayor Franklyn Gibson, who is apparently an admirer of British colonialism. Chief Bai Bureh stands in Sierra Leonean history as the antithesis of colonial oppression, a proud black man who, in his own way, resisted the colonial brigands who conquered Sierra Leone.

A ubiquity of Bai Bureh’s pictures in Sierra Leone would be ten million times better than the whitewashed image of a British colonial Governor. Thomas Perronet Thompson may have been a “reformer” in Mayor Franklyn Gibson’s book, but the white supremacist system which Governor Thompson represented in Sierra Leone, turned him into an agent of the colonial machine created to keep colonized Africans in bondage. Perronet Thompson was, realistically, an agent of repression in conquered Sierra Leone.

As a supposedly educated African, Mayor Franklyn Gibson’s sense of history should be able to detect white supremacy, whether disguised or conspicuous. Whereas descendants of slaves in the Caribbean and elsewhere in the Americas regard slavery and colonialism as the greatest horrors in black history, the Creoles in Sierra Leone apparently see colonialism as a phenomenon to be loved.

This pathetic mentality can be partly seen through an age-long penchant in Creoles for hating and insulting the Africanness in indigenous Sierra Leoneans. Eerily enough, some Creoles have no problem stating that they prefer to be ruled in Sierra Leone by their former British slave-masters.

That is a regrettably backward mentality nursed by descendants of slaves in Sierra Leone, a people whose ancestors were treated like sub-humans by European slave-holders. Hatred of indigenous Sierra Leoneans is the only reason why some Creoles want former British slave-masters to recolonize Sierra Leone.

The status of a country as a failed state, should NEVER justify calls for its enslavement by Europeans. Here is an incontestable fact for those calling for the British recolonization of Sierra Leone. The British spent at least 150 years in Sierra Leone, enough time to turn a mineral-rich territory into a fairly developed country. Primitive racism is colonialism’s raison d’être. Colonialism enriches the slave-master with the same zealotry with which it exploits and dehumanizes the indigenous population under its thumb. Roads and railways are only constructed by colonialists to grant them access to raw materials in far-flung parts of a conquered territory.

“Contry Man Nor Civilize.”

There is a well-known perception in the Creole community, which insultingly contends that “Contry Man Nor Civilize”. Enlivened by generation after generation of Creoles, this insult has been frequently used to express the deep-seated contempt Creoles have for indigenous Sierra Leoneans. Listening to Creoles and observing their one-sided love affair with British slave-masters, it is easy to understand why indigenous Sierra Leoneans are hated within the Creole community.

The mentality which insults indigenous Sierra Leoneans was born out of self-hatred and an identity crisis, peculiarities engendered in Creoles by the European slave-master. An identity crisis, which Creoles seem to have, can lead to an inferiority complex.

An inferiority complex can, ultimately, generate hatred in those who carry it. Black people who pretend to be superior to a native population are, in reality, suffering from a deep-seated inferiority complex, which they hide by aggressively pretending to be superior.

What makes the “Contry Man Nor Civilize” insult particularly pathetic, is the sad history behind that disparagement. Creoles are essentially repeating what the European slave-master used to tell his slaves on the plantation. “Africans are not civilized,” was the canard used by racist Europeans to justify slavery.

Today, descendants of slaves in Sierra Leone have embraced the same racial slur used to insult slaves on the plantations. Creoles have lived in Sierra Leone for at least two hundred years. Creoles are as Sierra Leonean as the indigenous people in the interior of the country. What, then, makes Creoles more “civilized” than their rural compatriots? Nothing!

“Contry Man Nor Civilize” is a pitiful attempt by Creoles to glorify slavery, a circus which amounts to nothing more than an exercise in self-hatred. There was NOTHING civilizing about European slavery. As one of the greatest catastrophes in human history, slavery did nothing but treat its victims like sub-humans.

As a matter of fact, slavery was the opposite of both civilization and humanity. The European slave-master being admired in the Creole community was so cruel that he made it illegal to educate slaves. For an almost interminable time, it was illegal for slaves to read.

The “Black Poor” who came to Freetown from Britain, for example, were mostly a deported batch of freed slaves, shipped to Africa by an irredeemably racist British society that used slaves like property for hundreds of years, only to designate them as a nuisance, when they were no longer needed. There was nothing civilizing about the history of slavery.

A horribly unfortunate country, Sierra Leone has endured a series of incompetent governments, all of which put Creoles in fairly high positions. There was, for example, a noticeable presence of Creoles in the judiciary when Siaka Stevens’ dictatorial rampages were turning Sierra Leone into a backward country.

Tejan Kabba’s government was similarly inclusive of Creoles. Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, is almost always governed by a Creole, at least municipally. Yet, the city’s mayoral office remains disgracefully incompetent and mired in the same criminality plaguing Sierra Leone at the national level.

Multiple Mayors of Freetown have been beleaguered by cases of theft and misappropriation of funds. Mayor Herbert George Williams, for example, was surrounded by a grubby scandal involving vile forms of dishonesty. Creoles have produced opportunists and bootlickers of corrupt governments the same way indigenous Sierra Leoneans have done.

For a community that constitutes less than 5 percent of the national population, Creoles have wielded a lot of influence in Sierra Leone’s unpatriotic political system, ultimately proving to be as unprincipled as their indigenous partners in crime.

Over the past 25 years, for example, the Mayor’s office in Freetown, which is uninterruptedly held by Creoles, is perpetually crippled by theft and a multiplicity of degrading scandals. Indigenous Sierra Leoneans, like Creoles, acted as confederates within the judiciary, when a democratically elected Vice President was controversially sacked by Ernest Koroma.

These examples are not intended to suggest that Creoles are singularly responsible for the national backwardness in Sierra Leone. Far from it! I am discussing these villainies to validate the point that there are no ethnic angels in our national tragedy.

It is simply hypocritical of the Creole community to fully participate in the destruction of Sierra Leone, only to claim innocence and heap all the blame on the so-called “Contry man.”

A Creole who associates “civilization” with slavery, is a slave at heart. A Creole who says “Contry Man Nor Civilize,” is merely repeating the insult used against his ancestors on the plantation, by racist European slave-masters.

No one needs to be enslaved in order to be “civilized.” Modern-day Britain does not even want to know the difference between a Creole and his rural compatriot . White supremacy simply regards every black man as a nigger.

Creoles who hate indigenous Sierra Leoneans only to pursue a one-sided love affair with the British slave-master, are guilty of “coonery,” a slave-like mentality that prods an oppressed black man to hate himself while simultaneously loving his master. Creole hatred of indigenous people is an ugly topic in Sierra Leone. However, the ugliness of a topic should not stop us from discussing it.

*Written By Sankara Kamara is a Sierra Leonean academic.