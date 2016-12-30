BETHLEHEM TEARS: A poem by Princess Mildred Kailey

BETHLEHEM TEARS
I rise up to a maxim
I was TAUGHT in my early days
That there ‘re seven days in a week
“TRUE”
Which BEGINS with, Sunday and ends on Saturday
Mine is in a REVERSE
Today is a great day!
As I HEAR birds sing blissfully for him
Sun smiling at him
Dogs BARKING and trees weaving…..
The blue calm Atlantic Ocean Dances sweetly at ITS shores
Animals feel the effect of his presence
The moon and stars GLITTERS for the king is come!
Tribe rise against tribe, Nation against nation in praise to the name that
HAS no plural
Today is a great day!
Merry Christmas!!!