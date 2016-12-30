BETHLEHEM TEARS: A poem by Princess Mildred Kailey

BETHLEHEM TEARS

I rise up to a maxim

I was TAUGHT in my early days

That there ‘re seven days in a week

“TRUE”

Which BEGINS with, Sunday and ends on Saturday

Mine is in a REVERSE

Today is a great day!

As I HEAR birds sing blissfully for him

Sun smiling at him

Dogs BARKING and trees weaving…..

The blue calm Atlantic Ocean Dances sweetly at ITS shores

Animals feel the effect of his presence

The moon and stars GLITTERS for the king is come!

Tribe rise against tribe, Nation against nation in praise to the name that

HAS no plural

Today is a great day!

Merry Christmas!!!