AN ODE TO CHINUA ACHEBE

By: Abdulai Mansaray

As you walk through the valley of the shadow of death

Deep in the belly of THE ANTHILLS OF THE SAVANAH

Etched on the mind was, AN IMAGE OF AFRICA

Burdened by HOPES AND IMPEDIMENTS

But there was A MAN OF THE PEOPLE

That was shot by THE ARROW OF GOD

To tell the story; in THE AFRICAN TRILOGY

Of HOW THE LEOPARD GOT HIS CLAWS

In the cold light of day, you beat THE DRUM

And when the sun went down, you blew THE FLUTE

For THE SACRIFICIAL EGG AND told OTHER STORIES

Of CHIKE AND THE RIVER, at HOME AND EXILE

In the MORNING YET ON CREATION DAY

Even in the OPENING WORLDS

We know that THERE WAS A COUNTRY

Confused by THE TROUBLE WITH NIGERIA

But while in COVERSATIONS WITH CHINUA ACHEBE

By the fireside, during CHRISTMAS IN BIAFRA

You warned me: BEWARE SOUL BROTHER

In your book of COLLECTED POEMS

With GIRLS AT WAR and OTHER STORIES

Here lives THE VOTER

Who is NO LONGER AT EASE

Because THINGS FALL APART

IN MEMORY OF CHINUA ACHEBE

ABDULAI MANSARAY.